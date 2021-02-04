Eight killed in road mishaps in 6 dists

Eight people including two siblings were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bhola, Jashore, Bogura, Rajshahi, Madaripur and Barishal, in four days.

BHOLA: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed as a bus hit his vehicle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Kabir, 25, son of Abdul Barek Mia, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Bhola Municipality.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Ali Nagar area in the morning, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver critically injured.

He was taken to Bhola Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, locals and transport workers engaged into a clash centring the incident, leaving 10 people from the both sides injured.

On information, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: Two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured as two motorcycles collided head-on in Bagharpara Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 26, son of Anwar Hossain of Lohaghora Upazila in Narail, and Yasin, 24, son of Mizanur Rahman of Bagharpara Upazila in Jashore.

The injured are Sabbir, 18, and Kabil Sheikh, 26.

Local sources said Al Amin's motorcycle collided with another one carrying three people in Charabhita area on the Jashore-Narail Road at around 4:30pm, which left the four motorcyclists seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Al Amin dead.

Later, Yasin succumbed to his injuries on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Sabbir and Kabil are now undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital where Sabbir's condition is critical.

Bagharpara PS OC Firoz Uddin confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two brothers were killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Alam, 30, and Masum, 21, hailed from Khetlal Upazila in Joypurhat District.

Police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying the two brothers in Erulia area on the Bogura-Naogaon Road at around 7pm, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

RAJSHAHI: A pedestrian was killed as a bus ran over him in Kashiadanga area of the city on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 55, a resident of Raipara area under Kashiadanga PS in the city.

Local sources said a bus hit Mizanur in Shayergachha intersection area at around 6:15pm while he was crossing a road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kashiadanga PS OC SM Masud Parvez confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in the district town on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Farooque Munshi, 39, hailed from South Bidyanandi Village in Rajoir Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Madaripur Sadar Model PS OC M Qamrul Islam Mia said a local bus ran over Farooque in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in the town at around 3:30pm when he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital.

Later, Farooque died there while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

Angered by the accident, locals vandalised and torched the bus.

On information, fire fighters rushed to the scene and doused the flame.

BARISHAL: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the city on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Salim Sharif, 55, son of Ali Akber Sharif, a resident of Motashor Village.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Salim in Bagia Pool area under Ward No. 29 in Barishal City Corporation on the Barishal-Lakutis Road at noon while he was crossing the road, leaving him seriously injured.

The motorcyclist and its pillion rider were also injured at that time.

The injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Later, Salim died at SBMCH while undergoing treatment.







