Thursday, 4 February, 2021
Countryside

Cold wave paralyses normal life in Laxmipur, Moulvibazar

Rapid spread of pneumonia, rotavirus affect children, elderly people

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A foggy day in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

Bone-chilling cold and thick fog engulfed the districts of the country.
The prevailing cold wave has been jeopardising normal activities of common people in all the districts including Laxmipur and Moulvibazar for the last few days.
Due to the chilling weather, children and elderly people have been suffering the most as the cold related diseases are on the rise.
LAXMIPUR: The cooling severity triggered by northern icy breeze is continuing to jeopardise life in the district.
Sufferings of people belonging to low-income group have gone up abnormally. Due to the strong cold, passengers are not getting on rickshaws even, rickshaw-pullers said.
In the afternoon of the day, the sun becomes slightly visible in the west sky. But people cannot feel warm because of heavy cold.
Poor people are trying to keep themselves warm by making straw fire along road sides.
Being suffocated in cooling, shoppers and traders were seen shuttering down soon after evening.
Biting cold and thick fog are crippling life and business at a time.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Md Abdul Gaffar said, children are being rapidly affected with pneumonia and rotavirus.
On Monday, 257 patients affected with various cold-related diseases were admitted to 100-bed District Sadar Hospital; over 100 children have been admitted into child and diarrhoea ward with pneumonia problem.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Unbearable cold is prevailing severely in the district.
Chilling cold has been continuing in Kamalganj Upazila for the last few days.
Life activities are being hampered seriously. The sun is remaining invisible till 10am. After 4pm, the cooling turns severe.
Day-earning people are witnessing untold sufferings. Cold wave and thick fog are bracing localities in different areas.
Most of the cold stress is being felt in gardens and villages. Due to want of money, low-income group people and garden labourers cannot purchase warm clothes. Every day they are going to work olaces amid chilling cold.
Till 10am, different modes of vehicles were seen plying with head lights on.
People also throng warm clothe shops every day.
Children and elderly people are suffering much, particularly at night.
Different cold-related diseases including influenza, fever, coughing, tough breath and pneumonia are affecting children and children and elderly people mainly.   Many of them are receiving treatment from different hospitals government and private.
Officer-in-Charge of Weather Monitoring Office at Sreemangal Anisur Rahman said, recently lowest 5.5 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Kamalganj and Sreemangal upazilas.
For the last few days, mild cold wave was sweeping over the district.
Temperature is likely to continue falling for the next one week, he said.
Health & Family Planning Officer of Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex M Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya said, numbers of cold-related patients have increased. But the situation is under control, he added.


