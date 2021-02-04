Five brick kilns fined at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Feb 3: A mobile court in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon fined five brick kilns Tk 11 lakh as they could not show any valid documents of environmental clearance certificate.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Bakkar Siddique fined JM Bricks of Fulbari Sadar Tk 1 lakh, MA Bricks of Kharibari Tk 2.5 lakh, AB Bricks of Ajwatair Tk 1.5 lakh, WAH Bricks of Gnagar Haat Tk 3 lakh, and JMS Bricks of Shimulbari Tk 3 lakh.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Towhidur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that the drive against illegal brick kilns will continue.









