21 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 3: Some 21 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,301 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, seven are in Rajshahi, one in Naogaon, one in Natore, four in Bogura, one in Joypurhat and seven in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 23,628 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.







