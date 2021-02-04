Higher prices of good soya bean seed frustrates farmers at Raipur



The photo shows soya seeds in Raipur Upazila of Laxmipur. photo: observer

According to field sources, in different upazilas including Raipur, a hue and cry for good soya bean seeds is continuing. Soya bean cultivation has increased in Laxmipur. In 1087, for the first time, soya bean was cultivated in one hectare (ha) of land in Ramgoti on an experiment basis.

Later in 1992, two NGOs, named MCC and DORP, encouraged farmers to farm soya bean. Since then the soya bean cultivation has been increasing in the district.

In 2015-2016, 52,720 ha lands were brought under soya bean cultivation in the district. The production was about one lakh metric tons (mt) or worth over Tk 300 crore.

Off-season soya bean has been cultivated in 20,000 acres of char areas along the Meghna. Already, seeds from these acres are selling to farmers across the country.

By mid-December, farmers started lifting soya beans and selling.

So far, about 10,000 mt have been harvested from few fields. The market price of these soya beans is about Tk 200 crore.

In the western zone, 5,000 farmers are engaged with soya bean farming.

Raw soya bean seeds are selling at double prices.

A visit to different river point stations found boats were bringing harvested soya beans to respective destination. Through warehouses and wholesalers, these soya beans are being brought to farmers.

In Mollarhat Bazar of Char Kachhiar, per kg old seed of soya bean was selling at Tk 100 against Tk 180-210 per kg of new seed.

According to farmers, about 500-1,000 mt of soya bean are selling in two seed haats of Panir Ghat in Char Kachhia and Mollatrhaat of Char Bangshi Union on Saturday and Tuesday.

For the last one month, this selling is continuing in these seed haats.

Manager of Raipur Habib Enterprise Jamal Miazi said, five more seed haats are sitting also. Farmers from other upazilas including Noakhali and Chandpur are purchasing new soya bean seeds mostly.

Soya beans from chars like Char Kachhia, Kanibogar Char, Khasiar Char, and Char Induria, are brought to these weekly haats.

The sprouting rate of new seeds is 100 per cent.

He said, he has sold 400 kg of soya bean seeds at the rate of Tk 200 per kg. His soya bean was damaged due to tidal surge. Despite that, he has got 1,000 kg from two acres.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Kamal Hossain said, December-January is the main season time for soya bean cultivation. But farmers have lifted off-season soya beans. They are planting these raw seeds accordingly.

Agriculture Officer of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Raipur Mostafa Hasan Imam said, in these coastal char areas, off-season soya beans have been cultivated in 20,000 acres.

The value of the produces from these soya bean fields is worth about Tk 200 crore. Farmers will preserve these as seeds.

In the autumn, about 1,000 mt soya bean is produced from 500 ha in the district. The total seed is used as seed. Soya bean is an environment-friendly crop. Soya bean farming requires less fertiliser.

Soya bean is species of bean family. Nodule is created in soya bean roots. About 250 kg of nitrogen is manufactured from nodules of per ha. This nitrogen manure helps in growth of plants. Per ha production cost is Tk 20,000.

Profit can be four times more than the cost if price is good. Soya bean cultivation requires less fertiliser, insecticides and rearing compared to other crops.

Soya bean is oily seed. But oil is not manufactured from soya bean in this country.

It is used in 61 items including poultry feed, fish feed, baby food, biscuit and soap. Soya bean contains over 80 per cent protein and 20-22 per cent oils.

Other ingredients include fat, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, Vitamin-A, B, C. Soya bean is cholesterol free, and it reduces risks of heart disease.

So, there has a huge demand of soya bean in my upazila, he mentioned.

Senior Director (Acting) of BADC Md Shareef Ullah said, BADC has received a demand of five tonnes this year against last year's 300-500 tonnes.

Farmers are not purchasing BADC seeds at less than Tk 100 per kg even, he added.

Deputy Director of DAE in Laxmipur Belal Hossain Khan said, 42,000 ha will be brought under soya bean this year in the district; a total of 730 mt of seeds will be required. Seeds of chars are being brought to other districts of the country after meeting the local demand.

Chief Scientific Officer (Field Division) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) in Noakhali Dr. Mahiuddin Chowdhury said soya bean is cultivated in 3-4 lakh hectares of land in 72 upazilas of 33 districts; yearly total production is 10 tonnes, of which 70 per cent is produced in Laxmipur.

In 2015, coastal district Laxmipur was branded as Soyaland by the government for ranking top in soya bean productions. According to world Atlas data, Bangladesh ranks 35th in soya bean productions.







