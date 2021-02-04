Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 3: Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Monday.

With this, the total cases from the virus roses to 392 here.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,280 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday noon.

He said the highest 247 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 55 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,619 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,956 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







