Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:42 PM
Oxford jab cuts transmission

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LONDON, Feb 3: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine significantly reduces virus transmission and is highly protective after a single dose, according to an Oxford University study, which the British government said Wednesday vindicated its inoculation strategy.
"It does show the world that the Oxford jab works, it works well," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC radio, hailing the study's findings as "good news".
"It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we're undertaking," Hancock said. The study's findings came amid much debate over the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca jab among the elderly.
Although the European Medicines Agency recommended it for adults of all ages last week, several countries have advised against administering the AstraZeneca jab to older people.    -AFP



