UK PM blames EU over checks

LARNE, Feb 3: Britain on Tuesday condemned threats to port workers implementing controversial post-Brexit trade checks in Northern Ireland, calling for clear heads to ease fears of an upsurge in sectarian tensions but pointing blame at the European Union.

Checks were suspended at Belfast and Larne ports late Monday, and the European Commission said it had told its staff working at two border posts in the British province to stay away.

The development comes just over a month into new trading arrangements after Brexit took full effect, and warnings it could stoke lingering community tensions in Northern Ireland.








