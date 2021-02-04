10,000 held after Navalny jailed

MOSCOW, Feb 3: The Kremlin on Wednesday defended its crackdown on protesters demanding the release of opposition figure Alexei Navalny as his allies vowed to continue putting pressure on the authorities.

Protest monitors said that more than 10,000 people have been detained at recent nationwide rallies in support of President Vladimir Putin's loudest critic, who was handed a prison term of almost three years on Tuesday.

The verdict spurred Navalny's supporters to take to the streets of the capital Moscow where riot police used batons to disperse the protesters who were detained en masse.

The Kremlin said "The holding of unauthorised rallies raises concerns and justifies the tough actions of the police," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday. -AFP





