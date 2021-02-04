Video
Home Foreign News

House files case against Trump

His lawyers challenge impeachment trial legitimacy

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

WASHINGTON, Feb 3: Donald Trump was "singularly responsible" for the deadly US Capitol riot last month and acquitting the former president could damage American democracy, lawmakers leading the impeachment case said Tuesday, a week before his Senate trial begins.
Trump became the first US president in history to be impeached twice when the House of Representatives charged him last month with inciting the mayhem inflicted by his followers when they invaded Congress on January 6.
The nine impeachment managers, all Democrats, argued in their sweeping 77-page document that Trump's speech had whipped the crowd into a "frenzy." Trump, they said, "is singularly responsible for the violence and destruction" during the riot that left five people dead.
"In a grievous betrayal of his oath of office, President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol," wrote the lawmakers, led by congressman Jamie Raskin. "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a joint session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be," the brief states.
Failure to convict Trump "would embolden future leaders to attempt to retain power by any and all means -- and would suggest that there is no line a president cannot cross."
Trump's lawyers said on Tuesday the US Senate lacks the authority to conduct his impeachment trial now that he has left office. Trump's legal team and the nine House of Representatives Democrats set to prosecute him filed briefs with the Senate one week before the trial is scheduled to begin. His lawyers focused on an argument that last week won the support of 45 of the 50 Republicans in the 100-seat Senate in a failed vote to dismiss the case because Trump is a private citizen, having left office on Jan 20.    -AFP


