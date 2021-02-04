

UK’s record-breaking fundraiser, ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore, dies aged 100

Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise 38.9 million pounds ($53 million) for the National Health Service.

His endeavour and wit spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak: Moore's message to the world was that the sun would shine again and that the clouds would clear.

Over the last five years, he had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer, his family said. He was fighting pneumonia and was taken to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22, unable to be vaccinated due to the other medication he was taking.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth led the tributes to Moore, whose exploits won global admiration.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke to Ingram-Moore to offer his condolences, called Moore "not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world" and "a hero in the truest sense of the word".

"In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country's deepest post-war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit," Johnson said. -AFP







