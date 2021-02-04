Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430      
Home Foreign News

UK’s record-breaking fundraiser, ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore, dies aged 100

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

UK’s record-breaking fundraiser, ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore, dies aged 100

UK’s record-breaking fundraiser, ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore, dies aged 100

LONDON, Feb 3: Britain's Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nation's spirits by raising millions of pounds for health service workers battling the coronavirus, died on Tuesday aged 100 after he contracted COVID-19.
Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise 38.9 million pounds ($53 million) for the National Health Service.
His endeavour and wit spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak: Moore's message to the world was that the sun would shine again and that the clouds would clear.
Over the last five years, he had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer, his family said. He was fighting pneumonia and was taken to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22, unable to be vaccinated due to the other medication he was taking.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth led the tributes to Moore, whose exploits won global admiration.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke to Ingram-Moore to offer his condolences, called Moore "not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world" and "a hero in the truest sense of the word".
"In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country's deepest post-war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit," Johnson said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oxford jab cuts transmission
UK PM blames EU over checks
10,000 held after Navalny jailed
Smoke rises behind a hill as a house is threatened
Mummies with golden tongues unearthed
House files case against Trump
UK’s record-breaking fundraiser, ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore, dies aged 100
Rihanna, Thunberg anger India by backing protesting farmers


Latest News
PM asks agronomists for further research to expand market
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft