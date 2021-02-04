Video
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430      
Home Foreign News

Rihanna, Thunberg anger India by backing protesting farmers

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 3: India on Wednesday slammed pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for making "sensationalist" Twitter comments on farmer protests, and threatened legal action against the US social media giant for not taking down other content on the protests.
Social media platforms have become a major battleground in India since tens of thousands of farmers camped on the outskirts of India's capital in November to protest against government action to deregulate produce markets.
Rihanna, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers, wrote "why aren't we talking about this?!", with a link to a news story about an internet blackout at some protest camps.
Hundreds of thousands of people retweeted or liked her comment.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted a story about the blackout, saying: "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."
Meena Harris, a niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris -- whose mother was born in India -- added her support, saying everyone should be "outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters".
The celebrity tweets triggered an online storm in India, where the protests have become the biggest challenge to Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he took power in 2014.
The foreign ministry said the celebrities should keep out of internal affairs and needed "a proper understanding of the issues".
"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it said.
Some Indians tweeted in support of Rihanna, but others attacked her.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a  Modi supporter, called the protesting farmers "terrorists" and Rihanna a "fool".    -AFP


