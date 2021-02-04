Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430      
Home Foreign News

Medics in anti-coup front line

Coup shatters Myanmar military’s dalliance with democracy

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Armoured personnel carriers are on streets of Mandalay on February 3. INSET: Medical staff make a three finger salute with red ribbons on their uniforms at the Yangon General Hospital in Yangon. photo : AFP

Armoured personnel carriers are on streets of Mandalay on February 3. INSET: Medical staff make a three finger salute with red ribbons on their uniforms at the Yangon General Hospital in Yangon. photo : AFP

BANGKOK, Feb 3: "Dictatorship must fail," read the writing on the back of one Myanmar doctor's hazmat suit in a statement of defiance against Monday's military coup.
Staff at 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 towns across Myanmar have stopped work to protest against the military seizing power in the country, a statement from the Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement posted on Facebook said on Wednesday.
The statement said the army, by launching a coup, had put its own interests above a vulnerable population facing hardships during the pandemic. "We refuse to obey any order from the illegitimate military regime who demonstrated they do not have any regards for our poor patients," it said.
Other medics in at least 20 government hospitals rallied to a campaign of civil disobedience against the generals who overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday and cut short a tentative transition to democracy. Doctors threatened to stop work even with coronavirus infections still rising steadily in the country of 54 million.
"We cannot accept dictators and an unelected government," Myo Thet Oo, a doctor participating in the campaign, told Reuters from the northeastern town of Lashio. "They can arrest us anytime. We have decided to face it... All of us have decided not to go to the hospital."
Anger against the military surged on social media, with a swathe of Facebook users in a country where it is the main platform changing profile pictures to portraits of Suu Kyi or the red colour of her National League for Democracy party.
This week's coup in Myanmar risks resurrecting the troubled nation's international pariah status and destroys a civilian power-sharing agreement where the generals still maintained huge control, leaving many wondering why the military took such a drastic step now.
The sight of soldiers with rifles back on the streets of Naypyidaw -- and democracy advocate Aung San Suu Kyi spirited back into detention -- has conjured up memories of Myanmar's darkest days during 49 years of junta rule.
After a 10-year experiment with moving towards a more democratic system, the generals are back in charge, sparking a chorus of international condemnation and the threat of renewed sanctions.
The military justified its coup by alleging last November's elections were fraudulent.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won an even bigger landslide than when it swept to power in 2015 -- while the army's own parties received an embarrassing   drubbing.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oxford jab cuts transmission
UK PM blames EU over checks
10,000 held after Navalny jailed
Smoke rises behind a hill as a house is threatened
Mummies with golden tongues unearthed
House files case against Trump
UK’s record-breaking fundraiser, ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore, dies aged 100
Rihanna, Thunberg anger India by backing protesting farmers


Latest News
PM asks agronomists for further research to expand market
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft