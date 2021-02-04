Medics in anti-coup front line



Armoured personnel carriers are on streets of Mandalay on February 3. INSET: Medical staff make a three finger salute with red ribbons on their uniforms at the Yangon General Hospital in Yangon. photo : AFP

Staff at 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 towns across Myanmar have stopped work to protest against the military seizing power in the country, a statement from the Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement posted on Facebook said on Wednesday.

The statement said the army, by launching a coup, had put its own interests above a vulnerable population facing hardships during the pandemic. "We refuse to obey any order from the illegitimate military regime who demonstrated they do not have any regards for our poor patients," it said.

Other medics in at least 20 government hospitals rallied to a campaign of civil disobedience against the generals who overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday and cut short a tentative transition to democracy. Doctors threatened to stop work even with coronavirus infections still rising steadily in the country of 54 million.

"We cannot accept dictators and an unelected government," Myo Thet Oo, a doctor participating in the campaign, told Reuters from the northeastern town of Lashio. "They can arrest us anytime. We have decided to face it... All of us have decided not to go to the hospital."

Anger against the military surged on social media, with a swathe of Facebook users in a country where it is the main platform changing profile pictures to portraits of Suu Kyi or the red colour of her National League for Democracy party.

This week's coup in Myanmar risks resurrecting the troubled nation's international pariah status and destroys a civilian power-sharing agreement where the generals still maintained huge control, leaving many wondering why the military took such a drastic step now.

The sight of soldiers with rifles back on the streets of Naypyidaw -- and democracy advocate Aung San Suu Kyi spirited back into detention -- has conjured up memories of Myanmar's darkest days during 49 years of junta rule.

After a 10-year experiment with moving towards a more democratic system, the generals are back in charge, sparking a chorus of international condemnation and the threat of renewed sanctions.

The military justified its coup by alleging last November's elections were fraudulent.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won an even bigger landslide than when it swept to power in 2015 -- while the army's own parties received an embarrassing drubbing. -AFP







