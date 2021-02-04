Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!



Squash Players of Gulshan Club.

This winter, as the city becomes lethargic in the evening, the court at Gulshan Club remains vibrant. The squash in charge of the club, Md Waseem Nabi, who also plays for the club's tennis team, is ecstatic.

"I am proud to say that we have a set of young, talented players and squash is getting more attention since the club's team won two trophies at the recently concluded MTB Mujib Borsho Tournament."

Waseem Nabi further adds that the club's members have regular tournaments with invited players from other clubs.

The skills plus the stamina of the new players, especially Abid Mansur, Faiaz Rahman and Faraaz Rahim are outstanding, praised Nabi adding: "They and others have been trained thoroughly by our devoted coaches, Dilu and Shahid.

So what motivates the members to spend their evenings ferociously chasing the ball in the court?

As Abid Mansur, the champion of the MTB Mujib Borsho tournament, comments: "Squash is like a game of chess played at an intense pace; decisions have to be made in the fraction of a second which sharpens the mind, perfects physical response."

Pakistan squash legend, Qamar Zaman, British Open Champion, 1975, dropped a pearl of wisdom while visiting Bangladesh in 2010 as the manager of the gold medal winning Pakistan team; always remember, do not play squash to get fit; get fit to play squash.

Taking that as gospel, Abid, dubbed 'Cool killer', is an avid cyclist and a keen football player which help him develop his killer instinct and never ending stamina.

Faiaz Rahman, dubbed 'Indomitable' by the squash circuit is a gourmet, adopting the "it's never over, until the end" attitude on court.

"I believe in power shots and when faced with defeat, decide to go for trick placements which are not noble but help me win in the end," observes Faiaz who feels that any deceptive shot is unsportsmanlike.

Faraaz Rahim, another powerhouse of strength, observes: "A player must keep two three days of the week to build endurance by running, swimming or football."

The squash circuit at Gulshan Club also features two brothers from the Chittagong Club, Sajjad Alam and Shahriar Arefin Alam Mimo.

Sajjad is the 'top ace' from the port city who gives the Dhaka players a tough time and won several club tournaments.

"For me, the game has to be a mix of long placing and clever nick shots." As an eminent businessman, Sajjad is well aware of the need for astute moves both in trade and in sports.

Once a badminton player, Sajjad now concentrates mostly on squash.

His brother, Mimo, who became the runner up in the MTB Mujib Borsho tournament is 'indefatigable' on court, running after every ball.

"The court at Chittagong Club has been revamped and we will soon have a squash jamboree in the port city," enthuses Mimo.

In an age when sport in the evening is becoming less common, the Gulshan Club court and the undaunted gladiators with rackets continue to keep squash alive.

As Abid aptly puts is: "Winter night sleep is sound with the memories of a sweet victory."







