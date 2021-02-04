Video
Thursday, 4 February, 2021
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Test Series 2021

Batters put Tigers on hot seat on day-1

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh batsmen ruled over West Indian bowlers on day-1 of the Chattogram Test of Bangabandhu Test Series 2021 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium, Chattogram and posted 242 runs on the board losing five wickets.
Shakib Al Hasan, who appeared with the bat in Test cricket for the first time after lifting ICC's ban, kept his domination and remained unbeaten with 39 runs while Liton Das was not out but for 34. The last recognised batting pair of Bangladesh will resume batting today to add as much as they can with their 49-run joint willow.
Earlier in the morning, hosts decided to bat first winning the toss keeping four spinners and Mustafizur Rahman in the bowling unit. Guests awarded Test cap to three newbie Kyle Mayers, Nkhrumah Bonner and Shayne Moseley.
All Tigers batsmen got starts but Tamim Iqbal, who was played-on when he was at nine. His opening mate Shadman Islam Onik pairing with Nazmul Shanto seemed very comfortable in the middle but they couldn't prolong the partnership that ended with a misunderstanding at 43. Nazmul Shanto got run out scoring 25 runs.
Shadman got skipper Mominul Haque at 4th wicket's stand to assemble 53 runs jointly. Mominul departed with 26 runs. Shadman followed his captain but after picking up his 2nd Test fifty. He was given LBW in a delivery that missing leg stump. Poor Shadman didn't take a review rather walked away with 59 runs next to his name. Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim was looking very solid to slay but was cut down at 38.
Mehidy Miraz and Nayeem Hasan are next to come for batting, who are acknowledged as spinning all-rounders.
Spinners started to get aid from the wickets in day-1 and Caribbean left arm orthodox Jomel Warrican bagged three of five Bangladesh wickets while speedster Kremar Roach took one.


