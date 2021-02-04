Shadman explains review-regret

Bangladesh posted 242 runs on the board losing five wickets on day-1 of Chattogram Test. But the number of wickets could be three if Nazmul Shanto could escape suicidal run out and the leading scorer of the day Shadman Islam Onik took a review against on-field umpire's LBW decision.

It was the affair of 56.2 overs. An out swinger of Jomel Warrican hit the pad of Shadman and on-field umpire Sharfddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat raised his finger though the impact was umpire's call but ball missing the wickets. Shadman was seen to depart wickets without taking a review. He was at 59 at that juncture of the game.

His decision of not taking review surprised many since it was a leg-stump pitching delivery that could be an umpire's call in case of touching the wickets. If it happened, the review must be retained. Besides, ICC increased number of reviews up to three for each side during pandemic periods and Bangladesh had all the reviews at their hand.

Shadman, 25, who scored fifty in his comeback Test after a long gap due to niggle, clarified the reason of not taking the review after the game of day-1 being stumped on Wednesday. He said, "I should take the review. But I thought it was in-line and might hit the wicket. So, I didn't take the review".

The batsman showed his discontentment on own decision. "I am frustrated, of course! But it's a part of match. I should admit it," he consolidated himself.

Very experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahman was at the non-striker end then. What was the role of Mushfiq in taking such decision? "He asked me what happened. And I replied him that I seemed me to in proper line and will go to the wickets," he explained.







