HC hands over man seeking bail in forgery case to police

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday handed over a man from Lalmonirhat to the police after he appeared before it and sought anticipatory bail for allegedly forging the signature and seal of Assistant Defence Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Denying him bail, the HC handed Md Karim Mia from North Balapara village at Kaliganj Upazila in Lalmonirhat to the Shahbag police saying that has been an increasing trend in incidents of tempering with documents of the PMO which is an unforgivable offence.

Action is needed to be taken instantly against those found involved in such crimes, said the HC.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order after refusing Karim's petition seeking anticipatory bail. A police officer told journalists that they will produce him before the lower court on Thursday.

Earlier on the day, Karim Mia appeared before the HC bench.

Lawyer Md Amzad Hossain appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Mohammad Manirul Islam represented the State.

According to the case statement, a forgery case was filed with the Bara Eidgah Police Outpost under the Pirganj Upazila in Rangpur by Sub-Inspector Md Moazzem Hossain against three people including Karim Mia for forging the signature and seal of Assistant Defence Secretary Md Saif Ullah at the PMO.