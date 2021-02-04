Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430       Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs        Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case      
Home Back Page

KSA suspends entry from 20 countries as C-19 cases surge

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

RIYADH, Feb 3: Saudi Arabia has suspended entry to the Kingdom from as many as 20 countries in order to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus, officials said.
Even diplomats and doctors, as well as their families, from these 20 countries are not exempt from this temporary ban, Saudi Press Agency reported, quoting an unnamed official source at the Interior Ministry.
The 20 countries are: Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Germany, United States, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan.
The suspension order will come into force at 9 pm (KSA time) today (February 3), as part of the Kingdom's precautionary measures to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19, Saudi Gazette reported.
"The decision will include those travellers coming from other countries if they passed through any of the 20 banned countries 14 days preceding the request to enter the Kingdom," the source was quoted as saying.
"Saudi citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the mentioned countries or those who transited any of those countries during the 14 days preceding their return to the Kingdom will enter in accordance with the precautionary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health," the source added.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC hands over man seeking bail in forgery case to police
Florists arranging flowers to be sold ahead of Valentine's Day
Sugarcane farmers have started selling their produce to mills
Indian farmers’ protest: ‘War-like fortification’ to protect Delhi
Prosecution seeks death penalty for all 6 accused
Primary teachers will get salary in 13th grade
KSA suspends entry from 20 countries as C-19 cases surge
BD has secured border to check further Rohingya influx: Momen


Latest News
PM asks agronomists for further research to expand market
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft