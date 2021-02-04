1.11 tonnes of rice imported from India till Feb 2

Till February 2 around 1, 11,520 metric tonnes of rice had been imported through different land ports of the bordering areas under the private and public sector importers.

According to the Food Ministry, of the total rice, 56,391 tonnes were imported by the private importers, who were permitted to import rice from India and other countries, while 55,129 tonnes under the government mechanism.

Beginning from January 2 this year, the government has permitted 320 private importers and traders to import 10, 14,500 tonnes of rice to enhance its food grain stock and meet up local demands.

At the same time, the government has floated international tenders for importing around 4.0 lakh tonnes of rice through government-to-government (G2G) mechanism to boost up its food grain stocks in the public warehouses following the fall of its stocks there.

According to Food Ministry information, all the consignments of rice which have already entered the country were imported from India through Bhomra, Darshana, Benapole, Sona Masjid, Burimari, Banglabanda and Shewla land ports.

Initially, the government asked the private importers and traders to open letter of credit (LC) by January 31 for importing rice. Later, the date was extended till February 15 this year for opening the LC.

To encourage importers, the government reduced rice import taxes to 25 percent from 62.5 percent.

According to the guidelines, it's mandatory for the importers and traders permitted to import rice up to five thousand tonnes to supply the imported rice to the market within 20 days after opening the LC.

They have supplied 50 percent of their imported rice within 10 days of opening the LCs.

However, the importers and traders, who were permitted to import more than 10 thousand tonnes of rice, were given 15 days to supply 50 percent and the rest within next 15 days to the markets.









