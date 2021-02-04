BANKING EVENTS

Video
Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021

On behalf of Mercantile Bank Foundation, Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury flanked by officials, handing over Tk. 5 lac cheque as  donation to Blind Children (ABC) General Secretary Md. Akhterul Alam at the bank's Head Office in the city recently. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Foundation and top officials joined the programme virtually.


Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presiding over its 338th Board meeting held recently through digital platform. Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Ferozur Rahman, Md. MonzurAlam, S. A. M. Hossain, Al-Haj Mohammed ShamsulAlam, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Ferdous Ali Khan, Al-Haj Mohd. Yousuf Chowdhury etc and other high officials attended the meeting.


Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Dighirpar Branch Manager Anisur Rahman along with Union Parishad Chairman Md. Ariful Islam Halder, In-charge of Dighirpar Police Investigation Centre Md. Zillour Rahman distributing blankets among winter hit and poor people at Dighirpar, Tongibari in Munshiganj District recently as a part of CSR activities of the Bank.



