Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430       Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs        Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case      
Home Business

India stands by digital tax opposed by US

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

NEW DELHI, Feb 3: India on Wednesday defended a new digital tax which faces opposition from big US tech firms such as Alphabet's Google and Facebook and the United States Trade Representative (USTR).
In its annual budget on Monday, India said a 2per cent equalization duty on foreign e-commerce companies imposed last year would apply even to companies that do not own the goods or provide the services on their platforms and if any part of the transaction is online, even if it this is only an online payment. "Basically if there is an economic benefit from a certain jurisdiction then there has to be some taxation in that jurisdiction," Indian Trade Secretary Anup Wadhawan said during a news briefing in New Delhi.
The government's clarification in the budget added that royalty and fees for technical services would be excluded, industry officials said.
India has been in talks with US about a bilateral trade agreement and the new President Joe Biden's administration has been encouraging, with talks ongoing, Wadhawan said.
The two countries have been struggling for more than a year to conclude the limited trade deal, sparring over higher tariffs and New Delhi's policies on e-commerce and data storage.
"The status is very good. We have a very, very strong and close relationship with US ... the sticking points have been largely addressed," Wadhawan added.
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar last month told Reuters that talks had become bogged down.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Microsoft offers to step in if rival Google quits Australia
Emirates to make daily vaccine deliveries to developing countries
Toyota aims to build record 9.2m vehicles in 2021
India stands by digital tax opposed by US
IPO subscription of NRBC Bank begins
Padma Bank celebrates its 2nd Anniversary
Many UK banks still silent on race diversity data


Latest News
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Country to get 12.8 million vaccines under Covax programme
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft