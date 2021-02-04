Video
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:39 PM
Padma Bank celebrates its 2nd Anniversary

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Padma Bank Ltd, the fourth generation Commercial Bank of the country, recently celebrated its 2nd founding anniversary at its Gulshan Head Office.  All the 58 branches of the Bank observed the day in a befitting manner, says a press release.
Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank, and ICB have major stakes in the Padma Bank which started its journey in 2019.
The Chairman of Padma Bank, Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat expressed his gratitude to all shareholders, clients, well-wishers, and regulators for their continued support and trust in Padma Bank.  He also thanked all employees of the bank for their dedication, innovation, and hard work.
At the ceremony Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru and Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury were also present.
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO. Ehsan Khasru said, our challenge is to bring banking services in the hands of the customers through 100pc digitalisation. At this time of the founding anniversary, Ehsan Khasru requested all the officers to work smartly and increase productivity.
In the program, Padma Bank's SEVP and Head of Business Zabed Amin, SEVP and Head of Human Resources Division M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP RAMD and Law Firoz Alam, EVP and CFO Md. Shoriful Islam and other high officials of the Bank were present.


