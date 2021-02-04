Exxon Mobil reports huge 2020 loss on lower oil prices

NEW YORK, Feb 3: Exxon Mobil closed the books on a terrible 2020 on Tuesday, reporting losses in the fourth quarter and the full year in the wake of lower oil prices amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Exxon Mobil, which has been criticized over the last year for both its financial performance and its approach to renewable energy investment, suffered a 2020 loss of $22.4 billion, after posting a profit of $14.3 billion in 2019.

That marked the company's first annual loss following the 1999 closure of the Exxon-Mobil merger.

The global energy giant, which was bumped from the prestigious Dow index last year, unveiled new cost-cutting efforts, a new low-carbon business unit and a new board member, changes which the firm said would position it for the future.

However, the moves failed to quash criticism from activist investors seeking to remake the company's board, or to convince environmentalists who say the US company is falling behind European rivals in planning for the energy transition.

"Todays patchwork of announcements do not materially alter ExxonMobil's long-term trajectory nor do they position it to succeed in a changing world," said the activist group Engine No. 1, which has nominated four directors to the company's board.

In the fourth quarter, Exxon Mobil suffered a loss of $20.1 billion following huge write-offs. But the results were better than expected when the write-down is discounted. Revenues fell 30.7 percent to $46.5 billion.

The company, which announced plans last year to cut 15 percent of its global staff, unveiled plans for additional spending cuts of $3 billion in annual expenses expected by 2023. -AFP



