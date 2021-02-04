Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430       Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs        Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case      
Home Business

Exxon Mobil reports huge 2020 loss on lower oil prices

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

NEW YORK, Feb 3: Exxon Mobil closed the books on a terrible 2020 on Tuesday, reporting losses in the fourth quarter and the full year in the wake of lower oil prices amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Exxon Mobil, which has been criticized over the last year for both its financial performance and its approach to renewable energy investment, suffered a 2020 loss of $22.4 billion, after posting a profit of $14.3 billion in 2019.
That marked the company's first annual loss following the 1999 closure of the Exxon-Mobil merger.
The global energy giant, which was bumped from the prestigious Dow index last year, unveiled new cost-cutting efforts, a new low-carbon business unit and a new board member, changes which the firm said would position it for the future.
However, the moves failed to quash criticism from activist investors seeking to remake the company's board, or to convince environmentalists who say the US company is falling behind European rivals in planning for the energy transition.
"Todays patchwork of announcements do not materially alter ExxonMobil's long-term trajectory nor do they position it to succeed in a changing world," said the activist group Engine No. 1, which has nominated four directors to the company's board.
In the fourth quarter, Exxon Mobil suffered a loss of $20.1 billion following huge write-offs. But the results were better than expected when the write-down is discounted. Revenues fell 30.7 percent to $46.5 billion.
The company, which announced plans last year to cut 15 percent of its global staff, unveiled plans for additional spending cuts of $3 billion in annual expenses expected by 2023.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Microsoft offers to step in if rival Google quits Australia
Emirates to make daily vaccine deliveries to developing countries
Toyota aims to build record 9.2m vehicles in 2021
India stands by digital tax opposed by US
IPO subscription of NRBC Bank begins
Padma Bank celebrates its 2nd Anniversary
Many UK banks still silent on race diversity data


Latest News
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Country to get 12.8 million vaccines under Covax programme
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft