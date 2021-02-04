Sony ups profit, sales forecasts after PlayStation 5 launch

TOKYO, Feb 3: Sony said Wednesday nine-month net profit surged 87 percent and revised full-year forecasts upwards following the November launch of its PlayStation 5 console, as fresh coronavirus lockdowns boost the gaming sector.

The Japanese tech giant said net profit came to 1.1 trillion yen ($10 billion) for April-December, up from 569.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, on sales of 6.8 trillion yen, up 4.1 percent.

Sony, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, further hiked its net profit outlook to 1.1 trillion yen for the fiscal year to March, from an earlier estimate of 800 billion yen.

Full-year sales now are projected at 8.8 trillion yen, compared with 8.5 trillion yen forecast in October. -AFP

























