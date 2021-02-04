Video
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:38 PM
Home Business

Pandemic lifestyle delivers earnings boon for Amazon, Google

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3: Pandemic-driven lifestyle changes that have put the internet at the center of seemingly everything proved a financial boon for Amazon and Google in the final three months of last year.
Google-parent Alphabet and the Seattle-based e-commerce colossus reported large earnings Tuesday on thriving internet advertising and the booming market for online shopping.
"We are proud that people continue to choose Google's products to stay informed connected and comforted during uncertain times," chief executive Sundar Pichai said on an earnings call with analysts.
Alphabet said its quarterly profit rocketed some 50 percent to $15.2 billion at the end of last year as its digital ad business thrived.
Alphabet revenue in the final three months of last year hit nearly $57 billion, compared with $46 billion in the same period in 2019, according to the internet titan.
The strong quarter "was driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year," Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in the earnings release.
Businesses that cut back on digital advertising early last year due to the pandemic returned in force in the final quarter, following customers that flocked to the internet rather than risk exposure to Covid-19 in stores, according to Alphabet chief business officer Philipp Schindler.
"All three of Google's main lines of ad business outperformed our forecast, including YouTube," said eMarketer insider intelligence analyst Nicole Perrin.
Ad revenue related to online searches was up more than 17 percent at Google, Perrin noted.
Overall, Google took in slightly more than $46 billion in revenue from digital ads, with $6.9 billion of that money made from a growing advertising business at global video-sharing platform YouTube, according to the earnings report.    -AFP


-AFP

