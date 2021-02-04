BD to become member of BRICS bank NDB: FinMin

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh would soon become a member of the New Development Bank (NDB) earlier known as BRICS Bank comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

He said Bangladesh now fulfils all the criteria to become a member of the bank now reconstituted in new identity to promote multilateral lending to for trade and investment.

"Bangladesh has all the potentials to fulfil the criteria. So, I hope we will soon become a member of this bank," he said in a virtual meeting with the President of NDB Marcos Prado Troyjo on Tuesday, said a Finance Ministry press release.

The virtual meeting was held to discuss about the possible incorporation of Bangladesh into the bank. The meeting discussed various issues related to mutual interests.

The Finance Minister listed the unprecedented successes of Bangladesh in various fields over the last 12 years. In response, the NDB President also lauded the spectacular achievements Bangladesh attained and assured best consideration of Bangladesh Finance Minister's proposals.

During the meeting, they had also discussed the possible role of Bangladesh at the NDB, the possible loan conditions, the potential investment sectors and other concerned issues.

The meeting was informed that a technical committee will be formed later for inclusion of Bangladesh into the NDB.

After becoming a member of NDB, Bangladesh will be able to enjoy NDB's various services including taking loans at low interest rate, taking part in the bank's strategy and policy formulation forum and participating in other operations.

The statement said NDB would become a new source of funding for Bangladesh since the country is on the verge of graduating from LDC status to a developing country, while facing the challenges for attaining successful recovery from COVID-19. Bangladesh is also on the right track to implement the 8th Five Year Plan, SDGs, Vision-2041 and the Delta Plan 2100.

The initial authorized capital of the bank is $100 billion divided into 1 million shares having a par value of $100,000 each.

The initial subscribed capital of the NDB is $50 billion divided into paid-in shares ($10 billion) and callable shares ($40 billion). NDB is currently headquartered in BRICS Tower (former Oriental Financial Centre) in Shanghai

