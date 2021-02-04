Boosting bilateral trade, investment, tourism on cards



The MoU was signed after a virtual Cloud Conference on Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Ongoing Global Pandemic and Beyond

A video documentary on investment opportunities in Bangladesh by FBCCI presented at that time.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said: "From 2008 till pre-Covid-19, Bangladesh's GDP grew 400 percent, trade grew more than 240 percent, we reached 100 percent electricity coverage, our poverty was reduced from 46 percent to 21 percent including 120 social safety net programs, government declared $ 14.60 billion stimulus packages and hosting 1.2 million Rohingya refugees are all shining examples of Bangladesh's humane growth."

Fahim also said: "We may strategize Bilateral Value Chain InitiativeTM (BVCI), utilizing Turkey's technology and knowledge transfer through joint ventures and Bangladesh's production competitive edge, maximizing our domestic, regional and global market access opportunities.

DEIK Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council Chairperson Ms. Hulya Gedik said: "The signing of this MoU is a next step on the road of increasing our bilateral trade, developing our investment relations by establishing a functional relationship that will encourage both the countries."

"As the Business Council, we will encourage more Turkish companies to engage with Bangladesh in infrastructure & construction, energy, ICT, health, textile and defense sectors. Thus we will need the support of FBCCI for Turkish companies to find their best counterparts, Hulya Gedik added.

DEIK President Nail Olpak, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan and Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey Mosud Mannan also spoke in the conference.













