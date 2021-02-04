Video
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:38 PM
Business

BD offers best opportunities for Japanese investors

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh mission in Tokyo has urged Japanese entrepreneurs to make Bangladesh their investment destination at a time Dhaka offers best investment opportunities to foreign investors.
The call was made in a webinar on 'Bangladesh Business Seminar', jointly organised by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, according to a message received in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirajul Islam, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Naoki Ito and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shabuddin Ahmed, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Shahabuddin Ahmed said Japan is the best export destination of Bangladesh in the east. He said a positive investment situation is is now prevailing in Bangladesh as the government is providing different financial and non-financial incentives to investors.
He said Japanese investors can mutually benefit from such investment to create more trade by promoting more investments.


