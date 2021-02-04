Inflation eases to 5.02pc in January

The general point-to-point inflation rate eased further last month (January) as it came down to 0.27 percentage point from 5.02 percentage point in January, 2021.

"The General point to point inflation rate in January, 2021 eased to 5.02 percentage point," said Planning Minister MA Mannan Wednesday.

He said this while briefing reporters revealing the monthly consumer price index after the day's ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The planning minister said the current trend of inflation is a "good sign" hoping that such trend would continue in the coming months.

The general point to point inflation rate was 5.29 percentage point in December, 2020.

BSS adds: The BBS data showed that the food inflation declined to 5.23 percent in January, 2021 from 5.34 percent in the previous month, while the non-food inflation rate, declined slightly to 4.69 percent last month from 5.21 percent in December, 2020.

In the rural areas, the general inflation rate declined to 5.00 percent in the last month from 5.28 percent in last December.

The general inflation rate also declined to 5.05 percent in January from 5.31 percent in December in the urban areas.

The point-to-point national wage index witnessed an uptrend with 6.19 percent in January 2021 against 6.15 percent in December 2020.















