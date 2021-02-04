Video
Home Business

BB H1 '21 MPS says expansionary policy to continue

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced its monetary policy statement for January to June on Tuesday. It said the expansionary monetary policy will continue which it set in July last year to provide the economy enough fund to save it from hard-landing amid fall out of Covid-19 on domestic and global economy.
In the new monetary policy statement BB said it has however recalibrated the policy it in the light of the government's downward revision of the GDP from 8.2 per cent to 7.4 per cent. The decisions were made after assessing the overall demand for fund for the external sector including export-import and other economic forecast, said the BB in a statement.
The target for the country's aggregate money supply, measured by broad money (M2), is set to decrease by 0.60 percentage points to about 15 per cent in June. M2 is a measure of the amount of money in cash and quickly convertible cash held in bonds, treasury bills and stocks.
This comes after analysing the energy and non-energy price index and food price on a monthly basis by the World Bank and FAO which indicated global inflation will edge up in the near future.
Inflation would remain within the government's 5.4 per cent projection as the government has lowered the tax on rice import, it said.
The target of reserve money (RM) is unchanged for the second half but the targets of credit growth to  public sector particularly in the form of government borrowing was slashed to 31.7 per cent for the second half of the ongoing fiscal from 44.4 per cent previously.
In the revised MPS, the central bank target for private credit growth remains at 14.8 per cent even though it was only 8.4 per cent in the first half. The BB kept the private sector growth target unchanged keeping in mind that there is a possibility that economic activities will bounce back to normal.
The domestic credit growth and private sector credit growth targets set in the monetary policy statement (MPS) are not achievable. "Rather, the policy would increase excess liquidity in the country's banking system."


