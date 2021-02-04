

WB to give $500m for updating BD road, digital connectivity

The project is expected to benefit over 20 million people in the western region of Bangladesh. It will help upgrade the 48 kilometre two-lane Jashore-Jhenaidah road to a modern 4-lane highway.

It will also help improve 600 kilometre of connecting rural roads and build or develop new rural markets. The project will finance installation of fiber-optic cables along the highway to ensure fast and reliable internet service, said a WB press release.

WB Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon said that better connectivity and logistics will help farmers reach new and existing markets quickly and at less cost.

The project envisages setting up of separate lanes for slow moving vehicles to reduce accidents along highways. It will also install road crash barriers, signage and safe crossing facilities for pedestrians.

The project is the first of a multi-phased $1.4 billion 10-year programme to upgrade the existing 110 kilometre two-lane highway, Bhomra-Satkhira-Navaron and Jashore-Jhenaidah. In the current phase, the project will be implemented in four districts namely Jashore, Jhenaidah, Magura, and Chuadanga.

