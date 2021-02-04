ECNEC okays Tk 4,347.21cr Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar Development Project



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Wednesday. photo : pid

The meeting approved a total of eight projects at a cost of Tk11,324.33 crore. ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the virtually held meeting in which she took part from her official Ganobhaban residence.

Ministers, state ministers and others concerned planning commission officials attended the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.

Planning Minister MA Mannan briefing reporters after the meeting said of the total projects cost for eight, Taka 5,140.39 crore will come from the government exchequer Taka 18.12 crore form the concerned organization's own fund while the remaining Taka 6,165.82 crore will come as loan from foreign sources.

Six were new and two were revised projects.

The planning minister said Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will implement Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar project. World Bank will provide Taka 3,967.47 crore as project loan while the remaining Taka 379.74 crore will be funded by the government of Bangladesh.

BEZA will implement this project by December 2025 and it will create an enabling environment for sustainable private sector investment. Mannan said this huge project located at Mirersarai on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway will also house foreign companies from China, Japan and South Korea.

The project on 30,000-acre economic zone will mainly create infrastructure in several investment zones where foreign companies will buy land or lease land to set up environment friendly manufacturing and service outlets.

It aims at turning this BSMSN as a green economic zone as well as creating new employment opportunities through attracting necessary investment.

The project also aims to attract local and foreign investments, ensuring speedy industrialization as well as product diversification, boosting export earnings and thus creating scopes for thousands of jobs for men and women and millions of export earnings.

BSS adds: BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said it has already received investment proposals amounting to over US Dollar 20 billion from over 127 local and foreign business entities for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).

He also said beyond these investment proposals, many world-renowned foreign companies are coming with big investment offers.

Under the project, BEZA will construct a 30-kilometre road inside the BSMSN alon with other infrastructures such as a central effluent treatment plant, desalination plant, solar energy systems, solid waste management, biogas plant, waste sorting facility, rooftop and floating solar.

Besides, there will be necessary land development, site upgradation, construction of investors' club and one stop service (OSS) center, emergency response center, skills development center, sanitation and water supply network, telecommunications network, power network, gas pipeline network, environmental lab and monitoring system.























The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved giant Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) project at an estimated initial cost of Taka 4,347.21 crore to develop it as a state of the art greener economic zone of international standard.The meeting approved a total of eight projects at a cost of Tk11,324.33 crore. ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the virtually held meeting in which she took part from her official Ganobhaban residence.Ministers, state ministers and others concerned planning commission officials attended the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.Planning Minister MA Mannan briefing reporters after the meeting said of the total projects cost for eight, Taka 5,140.39 crore will come from the government exchequer Taka 18.12 crore form the concerned organization's own fund while the remaining Taka 6,165.82 crore will come as loan from foreign sources.Six were new and two were revised projects.The planning minister said Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will implement Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar project. World Bank will provide Taka 3,967.47 crore as project loan while the remaining Taka 379.74 crore will be funded by the government of Bangladesh.BEZA will implement this project by December 2025 and it will create an enabling environment for sustainable private sector investment. Mannan said this huge project located at Mirersarai on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway will also house foreign companies from China, Japan and South Korea.The project on 30,000-acre economic zone will mainly create infrastructure in several investment zones where foreign companies will buy land or lease land to set up environment friendly manufacturing and service outlets.It aims at turning this BSMSN as a green economic zone as well as creating new employment opportunities through attracting necessary investment.The project also aims to attract local and foreign investments, ensuring speedy industrialization as well as product diversification, boosting export earnings and thus creating scopes for thousands of jobs for men and women and millions of export earnings.BSS adds: BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said it has already received investment proposals amounting to over US Dollar 20 billion from over 127 local and foreign business entities for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).He also said beyond these investment proposals, many world-renowned foreign companies are coming with big investment offers.Under the project, BEZA will construct a 30-kilometre road inside the BSMSN alon with other infrastructures such as a central effluent treatment plant, desalination plant, solar energy systems, solid waste management, biogas plant, waste sorting facility, rooftop and floating solar.Besides, there will be necessary land development, site upgradation, construction of investors' club and one stop service (OSS) center, emergency response center, skills development center, sanitation and water supply network, telecommunications network, power network, gas pipeline network, environmental lab and monitoring system.