Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430       Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs        Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case      
Home Business

ECNEC okays Tk 4,347.21cr Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar Development Project

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Wednesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved giant Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) project at an estimated initial cost of Taka 4,347.21 crore to develop it as a state of the art greener economic zone of international standard.
The meeting approved a total of eight projects at a cost of Tk11,324.33 crore. ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the virtually held meeting in which she took part from her official Ganobhaban residence.
Ministers, state ministers and others concerned planning commission officials attended the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.
Planning Minister MA Mannan briefing reporters after the meeting said of the total projects cost for eight, Taka 5,140.39 crore will come from the government exchequer Taka 18.12 crore form the concerned organization's own fund while the remaining Taka 6,165.82 crore will come as loan from foreign sources.
Six were new and two were revised projects.
The planning minister said Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will implement Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar project. World Bank will provide Taka 3,967.47 crore as project loan while the remaining Taka 379.74 crore will be funded by the government of Bangladesh.
BEZA will implement this project by December 2025 and it will create an enabling environment for sustainable private sector investment. Mannan said this huge project located at Mirersarai on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway will also house foreign companies from China, Japan and South Korea.
The project on 30,000-acre economic zone will mainly create infrastructure in several investment zones where foreign companies will buy land or lease land to set up environment friendly manufacturing and service outlets.
It aims at turning this BSMSN as a green economic zone as well as creating new employment opportunities through attracting necessary investment.
The project also aims to attract local and foreign investments, ensuring speedy industrialization as well as product diversification, boosting export earnings and thus creating scopes for thousands of jobs for men and women and millions of export earnings.
BSS adds: BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said it has already received investment proposals amounting to over US Dollar 20 billion from over 127 local and foreign business entities for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).
He also said beyond these investment proposals, many world-renowned foreign companies are coming with big investment offers.
Under the project, BEZA will construct a 30-kilometre road inside the BSMSN alon with      other infrastructures such as a central effluent treatment plant, desalination plant, solar energy systems, solid waste management, biogas plant, waste sorting facility, rooftop and floating solar.
Besides, there will be necessary land development, site upgradation, construction of investors' club and one stop service (OSS) center, emergency response center, skills development center, sanitation and water supply network, telecommunications network, power network, gas pipeline network, environmental lab and monitoring system.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Microsoft offers to step in if rival Google quits Australia
Emirates to make daily vaccine deliveries to developing countries
Toyota aims to build record 9.2m vehicles in 2021
India stands by digital tax opposed by US
IPO subscription of NRBC Bank begins
Padma Bank celebrates its 2nd Anniversary
Many UK banks still silent on race diversity data


Latest News
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Country to get 12.8 million vaccines under Covax programme
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft