Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430       Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs        Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case      
Home News

BFSA to perform lead role to ensure food safety: Food Minister

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) will perform lead role to ensure the food safety for the people as the government expressed 'zero' tolerance on food adulteration.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday said this while addressing as the chief guest attending a technical assistance projecting signing ceremony between the national food safety regulatory agency and Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) at city's Expatriates' Welfare Bhaban here. BFSA Chairman M Abdul Kaiyum Sarker and JICA representative Yuho Hayakawa signed the record of discussion on behalf of their respective organization.
Japanese Ambassador in Bangladesh Naoki Ito also attended the agreement signing ceremony.
To ensure food safety, the minister said there is no alternative of raising overall capacity of the BSFA, adding that so, the BFSA have to enhance their manpower expertise, their technical knowhow, training and institutional capacity. The present government has enacted the Safe Food Act in 2013 and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority was founded on 2015.
Terming the joint technical project between the BFSA and JICA is the first in kind, Majumder said "from the very beginning of the Independent Bangladesh, Japan played pivotal role in development programme, but the project was Japanese first venture for safe food."
Lauding economic progress of Bangladesh, Naoki Ito said " the recent economic progress of Bangladesh is very much significant. The BFSA will play important role in ensuring safe food in Bangladesh through the project,"he added.        
The technical assistance project agreements includes imparting training to the BFSA officials, different policy formulation, enactment of Standard Order of procedure or SOP, time-befitting guideline, formulation of strategic plan 2021-2026, set up different reference labs and recruitment of specialist consultants.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFSA to perform lead role to ensure food safety: Food Minister
Cold wave hits poor hard in Kurigram
Cancer hospital foundation in Ctg to be laid today
BADC opens Electronic Fund Transfer system through iBAS++ software
Traffic noise impairs songbirds' abilities
Five-day training workshop on 'Effective Insect Control of Various Crops
C-19 cases cross 33,000 marks in Ctg
Annual general meeting of CUET Teachers' Association


Latest News
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Country to get 12.8 million vaccines under Covax programme
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft