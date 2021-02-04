Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430       Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs        Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case      
Home News

Cold wave hits poor hard in Kurigram

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

KURIGRAM, Feb 3: Several parts of Bangladesh continued to reel under a mild cold wave on Wednesday, with Kurigram witnessing a sharp drop in temperature.
According to the local met office, the minimum temperature in the district was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.
"The cold wave conditions may prevail for the next couple of days," said Subal Chandra, the official in-charge of Kurigram Agricultural Meteorological Observatory.
Hospitals in the district have been crowded with people, particularly children and the elderly, suffering from cold-related illnesses, such as diarrhoea and pneumonia, the correspondent has learnt.
Mohijan Bewa, a resident of C & B Ghat area in the district down, said, "My sister and her mother-in-law are down with diarrhoea. I had to come all the way from Nageshwari upazila to look after them."
Those with low income are the worst affected. Nayan, a resident of the area, said "We are struggling a lot to keep ourselves warm. We only have a blanket to protect us."
Tanjila and Roshna, two housewives, said, "We don't have access to hot water for doing daily household chores. We sometimes feel our hands are frozen."
Dr Pulak Kumar Sarkar, a resident medical officer of Kurigram General Hospital, said "Many people have been found to be suffering from cold-related diseases, including pneumonia and diarrhoea, due to the cold weather."
"Every day, some 700-800 people are taking medical treatment at the emergency ward of the hospital while 60 people on an average are getting admitted," he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFSA to perform lead role to ensure food safety: Food Minister
Cold wave hits poor hard in Kurigram
Cancer hospital foundation in Ctg to be laid today
BADC opens Electronic Fund Transfer system through iBAS++ software
Traffic noise impairs songbirds' abilities
Five-day training workshop on 'Effective Insect Control of Various Crops
C-19 cases cross 33,000 marks in Ctg
Annual general meeting of CUET Teachers' Association


Latest News
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Country to get 12.8 million vaccines under Covax programme
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft