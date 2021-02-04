Cold wave hits poor hard in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Feb 3: Several parts of Bangladesh continued to reel under a mild cold wave on Wednesday, with Kurigram witnessing a sharp drop in temperature.

According to the local met office, the minimum temperature in the district was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

"The cold wave conditions may prevail for the next couple of days," said Subal Chandra, the official in-charge of Kurigram Agricultural Meteorological Observatory.

Hospitals in the district have been crowded with people, particularly children and the elderly, suffering from cold-related illnesses, such as diarrhoea and pneumonia, the correspondent has learnt.

Mohijan Bewa, a resident of C & B Ghat area in the district down, said, "My sister and her mother-in-law are down with diarrhoea. I had to come all the way from Nageshwari upazila to look after them."

Those with low income are the worst affected. Nayan, a resident of the area, said "We are struggling a lot to keep ourselves warm. We only have a blanket to protect us."

Tanjila and Roshna, two housewives, said, "We don't have access to hot water for doing daily household chores. We sometimes feel our hands are frozen."

Dr Pulak Kumar Sarkar, a resident medical officer of Kurigram General Hospital, said "Many people have been found to be suffering from cold-related diseases, including pneumonia and diarrhoea, due to the cold weather."

"Every day, some 700-800 people are taking medical treatment at the emergency ward of the hospital while 60 people on an average are getting admitted," he added. -BSS













