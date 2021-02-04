Cancer hospital foundation in Ctg to be laid today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: An initiative has been taken to establish a Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Chattogram.

The foundation stone of the cancer hospital will be laid at 11:00am on Thursday by the initiative of Chattogram Ma-O-Shishu Hospital authorities.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed will lay the foundation stone of a new building for the hospital.

Sayed Morshed Hossain, acting president of Chattogram Ma-O-Shishu Hospital said that there is no complete treatment for cancer at the government-private level in Chattogram.

"As a result, most of the cancer patients here have to depend on Dhaka or neighbouring India and abroad for treatment," he added.

Terming cancer treatment is expensive and time consuming he said it is not possible for all patients to go to Dhaka and abroad for treatment.

"Many patients are dying prematurely due to lack of treatment. But if the treatment is started in due time, the patient gets cured," he added.

Realizing this, we have taken initiative to establish a cancer hospital here, Morshed Hossain said. "The government has allotted 10 Kathas of land next to the Chattogram Ma-O-Shisu Hospital. Construction of a new building for the cancer hospital will begin here. The authorities have already received permission from CDA, the Department of Environment and the Atomic Energy Commission," he added.

He hoped that the authority would be able to start full operation of the cancer hospital in 2022.



















