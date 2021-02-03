Biden statement on Myanmar directed to all countries in region, White House says

WASHINGTON, Feb 2: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that a statement by President Joe Biden about the military coup in Myanmar is directed at all countries in the region, when asked if it was directed at China.

On Sunday, the White House put out a statement saying the United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed. Biden also released a separate statement on Myanmar on Monday.

Biden also called for the international community to "come together in one voice to press the country's military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence against civilians".

Secretary of state Antony Blinken expressed "grave concern and alarm" over the situation in a separate statement. "We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8," Blinken said. "The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately."

Biden was briefed by his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday night.

"In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election. For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress should be respected," he asserted.

Biden said the international community should come together in one voice to press Myanmar's military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence against civilians. The United States is taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour, Biden said. -REUTERS

We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma's democratic transition, he said.

The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action, Biden said.

The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack, Biden asserted.