Important parts such as rail clips, pins, nuts and bolts are missing at many places on the railway tracks from Kamalapur to Airport Station while the point boxes and plates are in a dilapidated state, putting at risk more than 100 trains that travel through the tracks daily. The photo shows the condition of the run-down railway tracks from Mogbazar to Karwan Bazar. PHOTO: OBSERVER