Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:22 AM
Primary draft list of FFs likely on Feb 15

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The government is likely to publish primary draft lists of the country's veteran freedom fighters on February 15 this year.
To finalize the draft lists, field scrutiny committees are working. Once the lists are received from different
districts and upazilas, the draft list will be finalized.
While talking to media at his office on Tuesday, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque gave the information.
Earlier the last month, the minister gave announcement to publish the primary lists of freedom fighters in the first week of February.
"We are working to publish the lists on February 15 this year. However, the list is not yet finalized," he added.
He also hoped that after scrutinizing disputes over the names to be enlisted in the draft lists, the final lists would be prepared. It would be disclosed on March 26 this year.
The minister said along with scrutinizing new applications for enrolment, names of the freedom fighters enrolled earlier without the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) approval are also being examined. Including all lists, the final list will be prepared.
Several thousands of names were enrolled in the freedom fighters' list without Jamuka approval. Of those, names of 39,961 persons have already been published in the ministry website for further inquiry.
The ministry already announced that names of the freedom fighters, which were included in the 'Lal Muktibarta' or Indian training list, would not be scrutinized again.
At the same time, those, who have already met up the 33 indicators of the ministry, wouldn't be examined any more.
If their names are included mistakenly, they will have to communicate with the local Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) with their valid documents, he added.


