Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC wants to know definition of casino

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday wanted to know under which law Casino would be interpreted as an offence.
There is no definition of Casino in the gambling law in the country.
During the hearing on
six separate petitions filed by Joy Gopal Sarkar, general secretary of Dhaka Wanderers Club seeking bail, the HC wanted to know the true definition.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order and set February 8 for further hearing on the legal interpretation.
On the day, before hearing, Joy Gopal's lawyer submitted the club constitution, audit report and names of the committee members in line with the court order.
On Monday, the HC directed the lawyer of Joy Gopal Sarkar to produce the club constitution, audit report and names of all the committee members over the allegation of links with casino business of the Motijheel-based club.
The petitions were filed by Joy Gopal Sarkar in connection with six separate money laundering cases against him.
Lawyer Md Kamrul Islam, Abdur Rahman Hawlader and Munmun Nahar appeared for the petitioner while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the State.
On July 14 last year, Joy Gopal was arrested in connection with five money laundering cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka including Wari and Sutrapur police stations, on different dates in 2019 and 2020.
He was sued in another case filed with Bangshal Police Station on August 31 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden statement on Myanmar directed to all countries in region, White House says
Important parts such as rail clips, pins, nuts and bolts
Primary draft list of FFs likely on Feb 15
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingyas after coup
HC wants to know definition of casino
Myanmar coup just a ‘cabinet reshuffle’: Chinese state media
12 C-19 deaths, 525 infections in 24 hours
Cops bust clandestine liquor factory, arrest 6 in city


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft