HC wants to know definition of casino

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday wanted to know under which law Casino would be interpreted as an offence.

There is no definition of Casino in the gambling law in the country.

During the hearing on

six separate petitions filed by Joy Gopal Sarkar, general secretary of Dhaka Wanderers Club seeking bail, the HC wanted to know the true definition.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order and set February 8 for further hearing on the legal interpretation.

On the day, before hearing, Joy Gopal's lawyer submitted the club constitution, audit report and names of the committee members in line with the court order.

On Monday, the HC directed the lawyer of Joy Gopal Sarkar to produce the club constitution, audit report and names of all the committee members over the allegation of links with casino business of the Motijheel-based club.

The petitions were filed by Joy Gopal Sarkar in connection with six separate money laundering cases against him.

Lawyer Md Kamrul Islam, Abdur Rahman Hawlader and Munmun Nahar appeared for the petitioner while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the State.

On July 14 last year, Joy Gopal was arrested in connection with five money laundering cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka including Wari and Sutrapur police stations, on different dates in 2019 and 2020.

He was sued in another case filed with Bangshal Police Station on August 31 last year.








