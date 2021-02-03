Video
12 C-19 deaths, 525 infections in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 12 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,149, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 525 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 536,107.
Besides, 512 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 480,728 with 89.67 per cent recovery rate,
 A total of 14,452 samples were tested at 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,678,649 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 3.63 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.57 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.
Among the 12 deceased of Tuesday, 11 were men and one was women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country.  Six of them died in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions and two in Rajshahi division.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 6,177 of the total deceased were men and 1,972 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, infections have been     reported in more than 210 countries since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Over 103.43 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.23 million have died globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.


