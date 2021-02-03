Cops bust clandestine liquor factory, arrest 6 in city

Consumption of tainted liquor in different parts of the country including the capital led to the deaths of over a dozen of people in alcohol poisoning in the last three days.

Police arrested six persons over the recent deaths in the capital. Toxic and tainted alcohols are being sold in the name of foreign-made liquor in a massive scale since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 16 people died in the capital in the last couple of days after drinking alcohol. At least six people have died in Dhaka and another 10 people died after consuming toxic liquor in Bogura district town in the last couple of days.

The urban people died from drinking tainted alcohol while rural people died from drinking toxic alcohol and rectified spirit, according to sources.

Meanwhile, police failed to arrest the people who were selling toxin mixed alcohol. Country's sugar industry as well as the distilleries are supplying ethyl alcohol, ENA (extra neutral alcohol) and ethanol, a byproduct of the sugar manufacturing industry and is used in making liquor or processed for use as fuel and sprite for colour manufacturers to sanitiser industry. Homeopathic medicine shops also sell rectified spirit, a substance with high concentration of ethanol.

A high official of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) told The Daily Observer on Tuesday that a vested group collects ethyl alcohol for colour manufacturing companies from sugar industry or distilleries. The sugar industry or distilleries sold it mixing 4 to 5 per cent poison for colour manufacturers. Meanwhile, a vested group sold it as alcohol which causes death, police sources said.

Police arrested six persons over the recent incidents of deaths by drinking tainted alcohol in the capital.

The arrested are Monotosh Chandra Adhikari alias Akash 35, Redwan Ullah, Sagar Bepari, 27, Nasir Ahmed alias Ruhul, 48, Md Jahangir Alam, 45, and Syed Al Amin, 30, were detained in separate raids conducted by Gulshan areas.

After conducting a preliminary investigation over the deaths, DB arrested Monotosh, Redwan and Sagar at around 8:45pm from in front of Yantun Chinese Restaurant in Tejgaon on February 1. Based on the information gathered from these three, DB team raided a house in Khilbaritek area under Bhatara police.

Station and busted a tainted alcohol making factory there. Police arrested factory owner Nasir, manager Al Amin and technician Jahangir from there and recovered tainted foreign alcohol, empty bottles, bottle caps, stickers, spirit and colours used in making the tainted alcohol.

The arrested in the primary interrogation confessed of making the tainted alcohol to make quick and hefty cash and supplying those to different retailers and wholesalers.

Police also confirmed that the five deaths that occurred in Mohammadpur and Bhatara areas were indeed caused by the tainted alcohol made in the factory.

Our Bogura correspondent added that five more people have died after consuming toxic liquor in Bogura district town. The deceased were Premnath Rabidas, 60, of Puran Bogura area, rickshaw puller Julfiqar Rahman, 56, and Alamgir, 40, and factory worker Polash, 34, auto-rickshaw puller Kalam, 50. Of them, three died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning while two died at their respective homes on Monday evening, said Bogura Sadar Police Station Officer in-Charge Humayun Kabir.

Earlier on Sunday night, five people died drinking toxic liquor. With these new numbers, the death toll in the district rose to 10.





