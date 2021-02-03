Next round of talks with Myanmar uncertain: FS

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said Bangladesh is waiting for feedback from Myanmar about the planned DG-level working group meeting to resolve the Rohingya issue.

"Bangladesh is yet to establish contact with the new military-led government in Myanmar but communicated with the Chinese government as China is mediating talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

"We are waiting for feedback from Myanmar about the planned DG-level working group meeting," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters on Tuesday.

Amid the changed situation in Myanmar, the next round of talks on Rohingya repatriation which was scheduled to take place

virtually on Thursday, looks uncertain.

Earlier, Myanmar responded positively to begin Rohingya repatriation with the next round of talks in the first week of February.

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh wants to see Rohingya repatriation issue is discussed in the UN Security Council meeting instead of only political situation in Myanmar. The pre-set UNSC meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Earlier, Myanmar said they are committed to begin repatriation of Rohingyas as per the bilateral agreement signed with Bangladesh in 2017. Bangladesh has handed over a list of 840,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for verification. Myanmar has verified only 42,000 people (5 percent).







