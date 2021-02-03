Video
Al Jazeera report bid to destabilize country

Says Army rejoinder

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The Army  Headquarters  condemns  in  the  strongest  possible words  the  concocted  and  ill -intended  report by  a  vested  group  in the  news  channel  Al-Jazeera titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' aired on 02 February 2021.
This,  in  fact, is  a  sequel  by  the  same  vested  group  which  has  been  attempting  to destabilize  the  country  in  the  recent  times., said ISPR press release.
The commentators of the report are Mr.  David Bergman, a convict of International Crimes Tribunal, Mr. Zulkarnain Saer Khan  (featured  as Sami in the report), an ex-cadet expelled from Bangladesh Military Academy on charges of drug addiction and Mr.Tasneem Khalil, the Chief Editor of infamous Netra News, according to ISPR. The nexus among the ill-motivated and vested personalities is clearly visible in their past credentials.    It is not clear how an international news channel like Al-Jazeera can associate itself with such an ill-intentioned group of people with criminal records, ISPR press release said.
The video is prepared putting together clips of   different   official,   social   and   private events using technology.  
Several disconnected events are edited together giving voices at the background. Bangladesh Army denounces the false information provided in the report with respect to procurement of the Mobile Intercepto Device from Israel.  
The  truth  is  the  equipment  was procured  from  Hungary  for  one  of  the  Army  Contingents  due  to  be  deployed  in  the UN Peacekeeping  Mission.  Nowhere in the equipment was  mentioned/written  that  these  were  of Israeli   origin.   
There   is   no   scope   of   defense   co-operation/procurement   from   Israel   since Bangladesh does not have any formal diplomatic relation with the country.
 Bangladesh  Army  views  the  report  as  an  attempt  by  the  vested  group  to  break  the harmony  among  different  government  organs  with  a  view  to  obstructing  the  growth  and development of the country.
Bangladesh Army is the most disciplined under the present Chain of Command and loyal to the constitution and the Government.
Bangladesh Army had always been and will remain respectful to the Government of Bangladesh and contribute in the nation building efforts of our beloved motherland.







