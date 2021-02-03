Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rice market gets volatile in Ctg

Rice prices up by Tk 300 a sack

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 2: Prices of all types of rice have increased by Tk300 a sack of 50kg of rice during the current week due to hoarding by rice merchants in the port city of Chattogram.
According to traders, during the current week, the rice market has become volatile despite duty cut in rice import.
Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association, told the Daily Observer that the prices of rice in the wholesale market had increased.
He said hoarding of rice by a group of businessmen was the reason for this unstable situation of the rice market in the port city.
According to local market sources in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50 kg bag of miniket rice is now selling at Tk2600 and a bag of 50 kg of Beti rice at Tk2300.
He also said a 50 kg sack of paijam is now selling at Tk2250, Nazirshail at Tk3200 per bag of 50 Kg,  Zirashail at Tk2,950; Katari at Tk2,800 and Chinigura at Tk4,600.
The government has cut the rice import duty to 25 percent from the existing 62.5 percent in an effort to keep the rice market stable.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder declared it on December 27 last year.
Prime Sheikh Hasina on December 24 gave approval to     import rice after reducing import duty.
Besides, the government is going to import 400,000 metric tonnes of rice under government-to-government and open bidding system this year.
The current government rice stock is estimated at around 800,000 tonnes against the usual reserve of 1.2 to 1.5 million tonnes.
Moreover, the Ministry of Food has allowed private traders to import 487,000 tonnes of rice to boost supply and arrest the prices at local markets.
The government has opened the opportunity for the private sector to import rice to bridle the escalating prices in the country.
A total of 72 companies were authorised to import 141,000 tonnes of rice. The government previously allowed 64 companies to import 171,500 tonnes of rice.
Also, the Ministry of Food approved 49 companies to import 174,500 tonnes of rice on Jan 6. In total, the private sector will import 487,000 tonnes of rice.
The government warehouses have 531,000 tonnes of rice and 189,000 tonnes of wheat in stock, according to the Ministry of Food. The stock of rice has dropped to half compared to the last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden statement on Myanmar directed to all countries in region, White House says
Important parts such as rail clips, pins, nuts and bolts
Primary draft list of FFs likely on Feb 15
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingyas after coup
HC wants to know definition of casino
Myanmar coup just a ‘cabinet reshuffle’: Chinese state media
12 C-19 deaths, 525 infections in 24 hours
Cops bust clandestine liquor factory, arrest 6 in city


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft