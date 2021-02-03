Rice market gets volatile in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 2: Prices of all types of rice have increased by Tk300 a sack of 50kg of rice during the current week due to hoarding by rice merchants in the port city of Chattogram.

According to traders, during the current week, the rice market has become volatile despite duty cut in rice import.

Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association, told the Daily Observer that the prices of rice in the wholesale market had increased.

He said hoarding of rice by a group of businessmen was the reason for this unstable situation of the rice market in the port city.

According to local market sources in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50 kg bag of miniket rice is now selling at Tk2600 and a bag of 50 kg of Beti rice at Tk2300.

He also said a 50 kg sack of paijam is now selling at Tk2250, Nazirshail at Tk3200 per bag of 50 Kg, Zirashail at Tk2,950; Katari at Tk2,800 and Chinigura at Tk4,600.

The government has cut the rice import duty to 25 percent from the existing 62.5 percent in an effort to keep the rice market stable.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder declared it on December 27 last year.

Prime Sheikh Hasina on December 24 gave approval to import rice after reducing import duty.

Besides, the government is going to import 400,000 metric tonnes of rice under government-to-government and open bidding system this year.

The current government rice stock is estimated at around 800,000 tonnes against the usual reserve of 1.2 to 1.5 million tonnes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Food has allowed private traders to import 487,000 tonnes of rice to boost supply and arrest the prices at local markets.

The government has opened the opportunity for the private sector to import rice to bridle the escalating prices in the country.

A total of 72 companies were authorised to import 141,000 tonnes of rice. The government previously allowed 64 companies to import 171,500 tonnes of rice.

Also, the Ministry of Food approved 49 companies to import 174,500 tonnes of rice on Jan 6. In total, the private sector will import 487,000 tonnes of rice.

The government warehouses have 531,000 tonnes of rice and 189,000 tonnes of wheat in stock, according to the Ministry of Food. The stock of rice has dropped to half compared to the last year.







