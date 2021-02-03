Ctg Taxes Bar Assoc election today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 2: The election of Chattogram Taxes Bar Association (CTBA) will be held on Wednesday with three panels contesting the election.

Chief election commissioner Mohammad Abdul Malek said all preparations have been completed and candidates have been urged to obey the election rules strictly.

The formal publicity of the said election was stopped from 6:00pm on Tuesday.

Three panels, Awami League and pro-liberation forces backed Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Somonnoy Parishad, progressive and left-leaning Sommilito Parisad and Pro-BNP-Jamaat backed Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, are vying for posts in the election this year.

CTBA sources said a total of 48 candidates are vying for the posts of 17 office-bearers, including nine executive committee members.

Voting will begin at CTBA auditorium at 8.30 am on Wednesday and it will continue till 4:30pm without any break, the sources said.

A total of 2,700 members out of 3078 are eligible to exercise their right of franchise in the election.

Mohammad Enyetullah, from Sommilito Taxes Ainjibi Somonnoy Parishad, Nitai Chandra Das from Sommilito Parisad and Eheshamul Alam Chowdhury Pappu from Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Oikya Parishad are contesting for the post of president.

Besides, Mohammad Feroz Iftekhar from Sommilito Taxes Ainjibi Somonnoy Parishad, Mohammad Jahingir Alam from Sommilito Parisad and Advocate Mohammad Solaiman from Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Oikya Parishad are in the race for general secretary post.