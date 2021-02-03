Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ctg Taxes Bar Assoc election today

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 2: The election of Chattogram Taxes Bar Association (CTBA) will be held on Wednesday with three panels contesting the election.
Chief election commissioner Mohammad Abdul Malek said all preparations have been completed and candidates have been urged to obey the election rules strictly.
The formal publicity of the said election was stopped from 6:00pm on Tuesday.
Three panels, Awami League and pro-liberation forces backed Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Somonnoy Parishad, progressive and left-leaning Sommilito Parisad and Pro-BNP-Jamaat backed Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, are vying for posts in the election this year.
CTBA sources said a total of 48 candidates are vying for the posts of 17 office-bearers, including nine executive committee members.
Voting will begin at CTBA auditorium at 8.30 am on Wednesday and it will continue till 4:30pm without any break, the sources said.
A total of 2,700 members out of 3078 are eligible to exercise their right of franchise in the election.
Mohammad Enyetullah, from Sommilito Taxes Ainjibi Somonnoy Parishad, Nitai Chandra Das from Sommilito Parisad and Eheshamul Alam Chowdhury Pappu from Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Oikya Parishad are contesting for the post of president.
Besides, Mohammad Feroz Iftekhar from Sommilito Taxes Ainjibi Somonnoy Parishad, Mohammad Jahingir Alam from Sommilito Parisad and Advocate Mohammad Solaiman from Chattogram Taxes Ainjibi Oikya Parishad are in the race for general secretary post.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg Taxes Bar Assoc election today
Workers at Keraniganj on the outskirt of the capital
Puja Udjapon Parishad distributes blankets in Rangpur city
Covid: A catalyst for women entrepreneurship in BD
Finish Prof Taher murder trial swiftly: RU teachers
Obituary
Workshop on pest management in crops
Khulna DC gets FAO Scholarship


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft