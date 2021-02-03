Puja Udjapon Parishad distributes blankets in Rangpur city

RANGPUR, Feb 2: The district unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad (BPUP) on Tuesday distributed blankets among 200 cold-hit poor and distressed people of the metropolitan city.

President of Rangpur district unit of BPUP Ajoy Prasad Babon distributed the blankets in a function arranged abiding by the health directives in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at Dhap Lalkuthi Harisova Mandir premises as the chief guest.

Presided over by President of Dhap Lalkuthi Harisova Mandir committee Babu Ramjibon Kundu Ajoy Prasad Babon and its General Secretary Setu Mohanta moderated the function.

Sanaton community leaders Jayonta Kumar Banik and Anita Sarker, teacher of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College Sunil Sarker and local elite were present.



