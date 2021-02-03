Video
Finish Prof Taher murder trial swiftly: RU teachers

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 2: Rajshahi University's Geology and Mining Department teachers on Tuesday demanded quick disposal of the case filed over the murder of professor S Taher Ahmed 15 years ago.
They made the demand at a programme at the department marking the 15th death anniversary of their colleague.
Professor Taher's body was recovered from sewerage near his residence two days after he had gone missing on February 1, 2006.
A Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal on May 22, 2008, sentenced to death four men, including the department's teacher Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin, for the murder. The others are - caretaker of Taher's residence Jahangir Alam, his brother Abdus Salam and brother-in-law Nazmul.
The tribunal also acquitted two persons, including former RU Chhatra Shibir president Mahbubul Alam Salehi.
Later on May 13, 2013, the High Court upheld the death penalty of Mohiuddin and Jahangir but sentenced Salam and Nazmul to imprisonment until death.
After the verdict, the family of the teachers moved the apex court seeking maximum penalty for the accused including Shibir leader Salehi. The trial is still going on.
Geology and Mining department Chairman Dr Md Sultan-Ul-Islam presided over the programme while the department's Prof Dr Md Hamidur Rahman, Prof Dr M Habibur Rahman, Prof Dr Younus Ahmed Khan, director of Institute of Environmental Science Dr Golam Sabbir Sattar, among others, spoke at the programme.


