

Myanmar back to the rule of gun



We have always adopted a firm stance against all forms of military dictatorship anywhere around the world, and despite the unsettled and unresolved Rohingya crisis between us two countries, we harshly condemn the Myanmar military's latest move to crush democracy in that country.



A putsch had been expected for days, yet when it came it left not only Myanmar but the rest of the world stunned. With roads to its main international airport blocked and communications cut - the country is once more returning back to its former pariah state. Additionally, the military quickly moved to stifle dissent, severely restricting the internet and mobile phone communications across the country.



However, it is a positive sign that our government has also issued a clear statement through the ministry of foreign affairs over the Myanmar military coup and hoped that democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld there. The statement read - "Bangladesh firmly adheres to and promotes democratic ethos. We hope that the democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar. As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar."



Myanmar's last November polls were only the second democratic elections the country had seen since it emerged from the 49-year grip of military rule in 2011. And the latest coup would only contribute in dismantling the nascent democratic process barely a decade old. It would be foolish to assume that the Myanmar military junta would come to its good senses anytime soon.



The pandemic and international concerns over the Rohingyas being disenfranchised in last November elections may have emboldened the military to act at a sensitive moment as now. Nevertheless, any attempt to justify the coup has no legal or logical base.



Not that the Myanmar military has ruled over that country by oppressing and torturing its own people - it has also forced hundreds and thousands of ethnic minority people to flee their homeland taking shelter in neighbouring countries. Bangladesh has noticeably been a first-hand victim by sheltering over a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.



