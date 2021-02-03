Carelessness at railway crossings

Dear Sir

Death and paralysis due to being hit or cut by a moving train is a regular occurrence. Every year more than a thousand people die in such accidents. In most cases of road accidents, faulty vehicles, excessive speeds and driver inefficiencies can be blamed. But in the case of the mentioned train accident, almost the whole responsibility is due to the unawareness and over-excitement of the public.



By law, entry of anyone other than the designated person within 20 feet on either side of the railroad is strictly prohibited. Also, the entry of pedestrians or vehicles inside the closed rail gate is similarly prohibited. But without heeding the law unconscious people try to cross the line even after hearing the whistle of the train. In many cases, the slightest lack of attention or even the slightest error in the calculation of time becomes an occasion to lose precious lives.



Strict enforcement of the law alone is not enough to prevent such acts. Therefore, people's awareness and practice of respecting the law is essential. Only then, tragic accidents like death or paralysis will be stopped.



Abu Faruk

Sadar, Bandarban