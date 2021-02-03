Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Carelessness at railway crossings

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Dear Sir
Death and paralysis due to being hit or cut by a moving train is a regular occurrence. Every year more than a thousand people die in such accidents. In most cases of road accidents, faulty vehicles, excessive speeds and driver inefficiencies can be blamed. But in the case of the mentioned train accident, almost the whole responsibility is due to the unawareness and over-excitement of the public.

By law, entry of anyone other than the designated person within 20 feet on either side of the railroad is strictly prohibited. Also, the entry of pedestrians or vehicles inside the closed rail gate is similarly prohibited. But without heeding the law unconscious people try to cross the line even after hearing the whistle of the train. In many cases, the slightest lack of attention or even the slightest error in the calculation of time becomes an occasion to lose precious lives.

Strict enforcement of the law alone is not enough to prevent such acts. Therefore, people's awareness and practice of respecting the law is essential. Only then, tragic accidents like death or paralysis will be stopped.

Abu Faruk
Sadar, Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carelessness at railway crossings
Distant neighbours--the PMO should reach out directly to farmers with a truly open mind
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
A landmark year to restore democracy in Palestine
Rohingya refugees suffering mental distress
Election violence eclipses govt achievements
Can’t we do something for street children?
Pandemic divisions set to widen as vaccines rolled out


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft