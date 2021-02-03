

Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation



Aung Suu Kyi first came to power in 2015 election after spending two decades of house arrest in a struggle for democracy that made her an international icon. However, as a Nobel laureate her standing internationally was significantly damaged after she went on to defend a crackdown on close to a million Rohingyas who fled army operations in Rakhine state into refuge in Bangladesh in 2017. The crackdown and forced displacement of the Rohingyas have been labelled by the US and others as genocide.



Aung Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of Myanmar, and President Win Myint and other senior leaders of NLD are already under arrest by the army. Details about post-arrest developments are short; TV channels and telecommunications have been interrupted, and all flights grounded. Military units have begun to appear in major cities such Nay Pyi Taw-the capital city and Yangon, the largest city in the country. So far, no visible protests or demonstration against the takeover anywhere due perhaps to fear of reprisal and harsh response by the military.



The military takeover was staged by the army just before dawn on Monday, 01 February, 2021 when the first day of the new Parliament was to convene, following the November election in which Suu Kyi's NLD party won in a landslide, hammering the pro-military party, which did poorly in the poll. The landslide clearly suggests that Suu Kyi remains hugely popular in Myanmar. The military claimed widespread irregularities on voter lists and fraud; however, the election commission rejected the military's allegations of vote fraud, and claimed that there were no errors big enough to affect the credibility of the vote.



The constitution of Myanmar reserves 25 per cent of seats in parliament for the military; further, three key ministries are under full control of the army. Why then is the military taking control of Myanmar now? According to the reports available in the media, the military cited the failure to act on the allegation of fraud and refusal by the Suu Kyi's administration to postpone the election despite the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The military finds its action legally justified as the constitution allows the military to take over in times of emergency. By all considerations, it is indeed a coup.



Experts and analysts are baffled by this claim, because there was no situation that called for use of the emergency clause of the constitution. The coup, according to many, sends "chilling" message that military won't tolerate any dissent. For the international community, it will be a test, because Myanmar under strict military rule was isolated for decades, and then "cuddled" as it moved toward democracy in recent years.



Some experts are bewildered by the action of the military upsetting the recent civil-military balance in which the military generals held tremendous powers despite progress towards a democratic reform in the country. Others see it as dynamics internally within the army to hold power in view of the looming retirement of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who has been commander of the armed forces since 2011 and now put in charge of the new military regime in Nay Pyi Taw.



The takeover is viewed as "killing" of a nascent democracy by many international observers. The responses so far has been one of condemnation and outrage by leaders globally. The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the alarming development as "a serious blow to the democratic reforms," after the military seized power in Myanmar. In a statement condemning the military's actions, US President Joe Biden threatened to impose new sanctions on Myanmar, a possibility others also have raised; however, there is no word yet from India and China or Japan - key allies of Myanmar.



The military takeover in Myanmar is extremely troubling for democracy and human right. What does this mean for Rohingya repatriation and their rights as Myanmar citizens? Bangladesh expects that the agreed repatriation brokered by China must start in the second quarter of 2021, no matter "who is in power," said Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. However, one has to remember from experience over the last three years that Myanmar was never honest on how, what and when they would take back the Rohingyas.



For now, the new military regime would be busy consolidating their power and defending their actions. The international community would be more interested to push the military for restoring democracy and a return to civilian rule in Myanmar. Under this situation, the Myanmar military, which orchestrated the genocide in the first place, will have no time and sympathy for repatriation any soon with their rights restored. Instead, the Myanmar regime will likely shelve the repatriation agreement for months or even years to come. Meanwhile, the Government of Bangladesh and the Rohingyas as well will have to wait with very little hope for repatriation. Unfortunately, there is hardly any light at the end of the tunnel.

Mohammad Zaman, PhD has written

extensively on the Rohingya refugee crisis.

He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada.







